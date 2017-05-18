Meritex Announced Today the Acquisiti...

Meritex Announced Today the Acquisition of 1080 Park Place in Shakopee, MN

Meritex announced today the acquisition of 1080 Park Place, a class A, 299,600 square foot industrial property located in Shakopee, Minnesota. 1080 Park Place is 100% leased to two tenants.

