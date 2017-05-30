Just Sold: HomeTown Banks to add second Shakopee site
Redwood Falls, Minnesota-based HomeTown Bank, which opened its first location in Shakopee in 2015, is set to break ground next week on a second one - and will open a third in 2018. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC