From flush to fertilizer? Researchers search for benefits in ash from human waste
The ash leftover from incinerated human waste is spread by hand onto plots of land by U of M researcher Jim Crants. Corn and soybeans will grow in the area as researchers study the possibility of using the ash as fertilizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC