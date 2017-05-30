Freaky lightning strike aftermath is ...

Freaky lightning strike aftermath is why you avoid lightning, 13, reaching the green

Friday May 19

This cool, naturally occurring scarification of the putting green represents the exact place you would have died from lightning strike. Out on the golf course and making the turn on the ninth hole, you notice it's starting to rain.

