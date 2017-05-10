Edina Realty names Sharry Schmid president
Edina Realty has appointed Sharry Schmid as its president, effective June 5. Schmid takes over for retiring president Barb Jandric. Schmid has held a variety of positions within the organization during the past 21 years.
Read more at Finance and Commerce.
