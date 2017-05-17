Edina Reality names new president
Twin Cities-based Edina Realty has a new president: Sharry Schmid, who takes over for Barb Jandric, who retired after 34 years at the company. During Schmid's 21-year career at Edina Realty, she has held a number of positions, most recently senior vice president and regional manager of Edina Realty's Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC