1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

THE PASSING OF RON ROSS Apr. 6, 2017 Source: Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation Ronald Eugene Ross , of Jordan, MN, died March 21, 2017 in the company of his family in Shakopee, MN. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ron's life on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Shakopee, MN.

