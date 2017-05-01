South metro police blotter, April 30

South metro police blotter, April 30

A 64-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for possession of marijuana and being in the park after hours on the 100 block of Cliff Road E. An officer responded to a business on Broadway Street to review surveillance video of a suspicious man looking through the front door of a business in the middle of the night. It was determined it was a Jordan police officer on routine foot patrol.

