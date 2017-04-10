South metro police blotter, April 2

South metro police blotter, April 2

Saturday Apr 1

A 37-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for drunken driving after he was involved in an accident at Burnsville Parkway and Upton Avenue S. A 31-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop at Interstate 35W and Black Dog Road. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man displaying odd behavior on 1st Street.

Shakopee, MN

