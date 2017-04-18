South metro briefs: Mendota Heights s...

South metro briefs: Mendota Heights site recognized by National Register of Historic Places

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Star Tribune

Pilot Knob, a sacred indigenous burial ground and gathering place referenced in early explorers' and settlers' writings, was listed March 14 on the National Register of Historic Places as a site worthy of preservation, according to a Pilot Knob Preservation Association news release. The site is called "Oheyawahi" in Dakota, meaning a "sacred place much visited; the place where people go for burials."

