South metro briefs: Mendota Heights site recognized by National Register of Historic Places

Pilot Knob, a sacred indigenous burial ground and gathering place referenced in early explorers' and settlers' writings, was listed March 14 on the National Register of Historic Places as a site worthy of preservation, according to a Pilot Knob Preservation Association news release. The site is called "Oheyawahi" in Dakota, meaning a "sacred place much visited; the place where people go for burials."

