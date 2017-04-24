Authorities ask for help in finding 2 missing New Prague teens
The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two teenagers from the New Prague area who have not been seen since Saturday. Hailey Ann Delbow, 16, and Terry Dewayne Cook, 17, were last seen just before 11 a.m. at a Wal-Mart in Shakopee.
