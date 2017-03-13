South metro police blotter, March 12

South metro police blotter, March 12

Saturday Mar 11

A 27-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for drunken driving, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid driver's license and obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop near McAndrews Road and Portland Avenue S. Officers responded to a home on Hope Avenue regarding a child using a deactivated cellphone and calling 911, then telling the dispatcher to shut up. Officers spoke with the 5-year-old boy and his parent, advising them on the proper uses for calling 911.

