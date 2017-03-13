South metro police blotter, March 12
A 27-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for drunken driving, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid driver's license and obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop near McAndrews Road and Portland Avenue S. Officers responded to a home on Hope Avenue regarding a child using a deactivated cellphone and calling 911, then telling the dispatcher to shut up. Officers spoke with the 5-year-old boy and his parent, advising them on the proper uses for calling 911.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC