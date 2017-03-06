Repair Mortar, Grout System Launche...
BASF Corp.'s Construction Chemicals division has introduced a chemical-resistant repair mortar and grout product for concrete substrates and interior applications. MasterEmaco T 5000 was designed for repairing damaged concrete or grouting smaller equipment that will experience varying levels of chemical exposure.
