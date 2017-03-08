Prior Lake, Scott County buckle up for 21/13 project
Twelve years have passed since a study concluded that the segment of County Road 21 cutting through downtown Prior Lake would need a serious overhaul to handle future traffic. On Feb. 27, the Prior Lake City Council and the Scott County Board had a workshop to prepare for "takeoff," as Mayor Kirt Briggs described the County Road 21/Highway 13 project's status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakopee Valley News.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC