Prior Lake, Scott County buckle up fo...

Prior Lake, Scott County buckle up for 21/13 project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Shakopee Valley News

Twelve years have passed since a study concluded that the segment of County Road 21 cutting through downtown Prior Lake would need a serious overhaul to handle future traffic. On Feb. 27, the Prior Lake City Council and the Scott County Board had a workshop to prepare for "takeoff," as Mayor Kirt Briggs described the County Road 21/Highway 13 project's status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakopee Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
News Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15) Apr '15 Xstain Fumblement... 7
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Scott County was issued at March 11 at 10:41AM CST

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC