Prior Lake man charged with tax fraud; allegedly set his liquor store ablaze

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Star Tribune

A onetime Shakopee liquor store owner has been charged with tax fraud and is accused of setting the business ablaze in 2012, authorities said Tuesday. Randy A. Lentz, 47, of Prior Lake, was arrested last week by IRS agents and charged in federal court with tax evasion, an allegation connected to the suspicious fire that brought operation of WineStyles to a charred conclusion.

