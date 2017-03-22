No wiggle room in Mystic Lake project

Thursday Mar 16

Not quite a year into construction, PCL Construction Services says it's on track to finish a new $90 million hotel and event center project at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake by mid-December. PCL Construction Services is about halfway complete with this $90 million project that includes a new 180-room hotel tower and a 70,000-square-foot meeting and event center at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.

Shakopee, MN

