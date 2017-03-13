New Msfa Ceo says he hopes to restore public trust
Rick Evans, a local attorney with decades of experience in the public and private sectors, is the new executive director and CEO of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the public body that oversees operation of U.S. Bank Stadium. The MSFA voted unanimously on Friday to give Evans the position previously held by Ted Mondale, who resigned from the board on Feb. 16. Michele Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation the same day.
