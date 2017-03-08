New Mrs. Scott County International advocates for autistic community
With 20 years of experience in broadcasting, Shakopee resident Stephanie Welter is use to having a platform. You can even hear her hosting Mondays on 98.5 KTIS, a Twin Cities Christian station, or on programs produced for nationally syndicated Christian contemporary radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakopee Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC