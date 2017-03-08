March 8, 2017 - Public power gas-fired plant comes online in...
A 46-megawatt natural gas-fired generation facility owned and operated by the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency has achieved commercial operation, MMPA said on March 7. The facility, Shakopee Energy Park, located in Shakopee, Minnesota, uses fuel-efficient reciprocating engines to generate local, reliable power for Shakopee as well as contributing to the overall power supply for all MMPA member communities, MMPA noted. "Shakopee Energy Park provides our residents and businesses with long-term efficient, competitive, and reliable electrical supply, which is delivered by Shakopee Public Utilities," said Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars.
