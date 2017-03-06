Just Sold: O'Brien expands downtown S...

Just Sold: O'Brien expands downtown Shakopee portfolio

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Finance and Commerce

On Tuesday KJS Fuller Street LLC closed on the $1 million purchase of a bank-owned 24,756-square-foot office building at 250 Fuller St. in the city. The price works out to $40.39 per square foot.

