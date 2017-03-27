From JPG to jail
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen will lead an outreach event alongside Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar where parents and teens will be educated on the dangers of sexting. FBI employees will share research about NetSmartz, a program under the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that teaches kids how to be safer online and offline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordan Independent.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Mar 17
|Shari Vergara
|6
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC