From JPG to jail

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen will lead an outreach event alongside Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar where parents and teens will be educated on the dangers of sexting. FBI employees will share research about NetSmartz, a program under the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that teaches kids how to be safer online and offline.

