Big rig: Mdewakanton Sioux bet on first-of-its-kind, 3-in-1 fire truck

The number on the back of the Mdewakanton Public Safety Department's new fire truck is "11," but it gets boasting rights as No. 1. It's the first truck of its kind in the state - possibly the country - combining the capabilities of a fire engine, a ladder truck and emergency medical services into one vehicle, which the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community says should save money and quicken response times.

