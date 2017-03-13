Benefit Will Raise Awareness for Rare...

Benefit Will Raise Awareness for Rare Disease Affecting Two Shakopee Brothers

Friday Mar 10 Read more: KSTP

Now, two parents are on a mission to raise awareness for this growing foundation and find a cure for their two boys, who have a specific gene defect of Batten Disease, CLN6. That definition is a progressive deterioration of vision, motor functions, slowed learning, and a life expectancy of up to 12 years.

