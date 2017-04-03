Aspiring Shakopee student filmmaker s...

Aspiring Shakopee student filmmaker sits on film festival jury

Wednesday Mar 29

Logan Chelmo, 15, at the Berlin & Beyond Film Festival in February. Chelmo, a Shakopee High School student and aspiring filmmaker, was one of six student jurors for the German film festival.

