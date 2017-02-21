Tour an authentic replica of the Oval Office
Gallery: Glynn Crooks, retired tribal leader and member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, is a passionate collector of Presidential memorabilia and has created a scale replica of the renowned Oval Office in his Prior Lake home home.has an extensive collection of American presidential history, even a replica of the White House Oval office at his home Wednesday January 25, 2017 in Prior Lake, MN. Gallery: Glynn Crooks vast collection of presidential memorabilia fills walls and glass cases in his home, including this Ronald Reagan room.
