Tour an authentic replica of the Oval...

Tour an authentic replica of the Oval Office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Star Tribune

Gallery: Glynn Crooks, retired tribal leader and member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, is a passionate collector of Presidential memorabilia and has created a scale replica of the renowned Oval Office in his Prior Lake home home.has an extensive collection of American presidential history, even a replica of the White House Oval office at his home Wednesday January 25, 2017 in Prior Lake, MN. Gallery: Glynn Crooks vast collection of presidential memorabilia fills walls and glass cases in his home, including this Ronald Reagan room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
News Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15) Apr '15 Xstain Fumblement... 7
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Scott County was issued at February 22 at 9:57PM CST

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC