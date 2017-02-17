The heat is on SocialICE

The heat is on SocialICE

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Nick Lensing, an ice carver for Metro Ice, cuts pieces of wood that will be used to level out ice bars Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in preparation for SocialICE at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC