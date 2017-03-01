SouthWest Transit to drop Shakopee to...

SouthWest Transit to drop Shakopee to Eden Prairie bus route

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Star Tribune

Not enough people are riding SouthWest Transit's local route 638 that runs between Shakopee and Eden Prairie, so the transit agency is ending the service. The route serving destinations such as Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie Center, Hennepin Technical College, Amazon Corporation, St. Francis Medical Center, downtown Shakopee and the Marschall Road Transit Station will end on March 6, the transit agency said.

