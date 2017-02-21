South metro news briefs: Shakopee tribe donates $4M to American Indian causes
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community last week pledged to donate more than $4 million for American Indian causes in Minnesota and throughout six other states. Some projects funded by the donation include broadband internet, educational programming, college scholarships and water treatment facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC