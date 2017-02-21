South metro news briefs: Shakopee tri...

South metro news briefs: Shakopee tribe donates $4M to American Indian causes

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Star Tribune

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community last week pledged to donate more than $4 million for American Indian causes in Minnesota and throughout six other states. Some projects funded by the donation include broadband internet, educational programming, college scholarships and water treatment facilities.

