Shakopee Tribe Donates $100,000 to "Reclaiming Native Truth" Project...

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced today a $100,000 donation to the Reclaiming Native Truth project that is co-managed by First Nations Development Institute and Echo Hawk Consulting , both based in Colorado. The gift is part of a package of new SMSC donations totaling more than $4 million for Native American causes in several states.

