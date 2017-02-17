Sexual photos investigated at Shakopee High School
Shakopee police and school officials are investigating the spread of inappropriate photos of high school students at Shakopee High School. A student approached a police school resource officer on Jan. 27 in the lunch room to report that numerous images were circulating among students.
