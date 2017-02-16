Police Investigating Multiple Shakopee HS Students Involving...
The Shakopee Police Department is investigating multiple Shakopee High School students involving inappropriate images shared via cell phone, according to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate. So far the Shakopee Police Department's investigation has not revealed that staff did anything improper or wrong regarding the alleged incident.
