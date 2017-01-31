New urgent care clinic opens in Shakopee

The $1.5 million St. Francis Urgent Care - Southbridge is at 8170 Old Carriage Court, Suite 100, near Highway 169 and County Road 21. It features four large exam rooms, a room for minor procedures, an x-ray rom and a full lab, the hospital said. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers in St. Paul, the clinic has large windows and colors that highlight a "welcoming and peaceful atmosphere," according to a press release.

