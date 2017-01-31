New urgent care clinic opens in Shakopee
The $1.5 million St. Francis Urgent Care - Southbridge is at 8170 Old Carriage Court, Suite 100, near Highway 169 and County Road 21. It features four large exam rooms, a room for minor procedures, an x-ray rom and a full lab, the hospital said. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers in St. Paul, the clinic has large windows and colors that highlight a "welcoming and peaceful atmosphere," according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil...
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC