Joseph wins regional title
For the second time in three years, Briana Joseph, a seventh-grader at Fairmont Junior Senior High School, has been named regional spelling bee champion. The regional bee, held in North Mankato at South Central College on Tuesday night, consisted of 41 students from the southern half of the state.
