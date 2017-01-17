Warrants: Teacher shot by Mankato officer was high on drugs
" Court documents show that investigators suspect a biology teacher from the Twin Cities area was high on multiple drugs when he was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer who responded to a disturbance at a hotel. Search warrants filed in Blue Earth District Court say a friend who partied with Chase Anthony Tuseth, 33, of Chanhassen, before he died in the early hours of Dec. 31 told a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent he believed his friend took LSD and Ecstasy.
