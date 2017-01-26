Trout opener draws hundreds to Chaska's Courthouse Lake

Chris Toll fished outside of his ice house well on Courthouse Lake in Chaska for the trout opener on Jan. 14. A parade of anglers began arriving on the frozen lake long before dawn on Jan. 14, preparing icehouses and drilling holes so they'd be ready to drop their lures at exactly 6:49 a.m. When the time came, hundreds of anglers occupied Chaska's Courthouse Lake, a 10-acre fishing hole nestled behind the Carver County Government Center, for the opening day of winter trout season . Chris Toll, of Minneapolis, left home around 4:30 a.m. to set up camp with three high school friends.

