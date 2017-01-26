South news briefs: Sibley Historic Site in Mendota gets $10,000 gift for improvements
Volunteers at the Sibley Historic Site in Mendota opened an envelope in late December to find an anonymous $10,000 gift, earmarked for property maintenance and improvements, field trips for schoolchildren and the site's endowment. The 106-year-old site on the Minnesota River is home to four limestone and brick buildings that are among the oldest standing structures in Minnesota.
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil...
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
