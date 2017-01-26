South news briefs: Sibley Historic Si...

South news briefs: Sibley Historic Site in Mendota gets $10,000 gift for improvements

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Star Tribune

Volunteers at the Sibley Historic Site in Mendota opened an envelope in late December to find an anonymous $10,000 gift, earmarked for property maintenance and improvements, field trips for schoolchildren and the site's endowment. The 106-year-old site on the Minnesota River is home to four limestone and brick buildings that are among the oldest standing structures in Minnesota.

