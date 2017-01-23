South metro police blotter, Jan. 22

South metro police blotter, Jan. 22

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star Tribune

Two men, ages 18 and 19, were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle without the owner's permission on the 100 block of Civic Center Parkway. A third man, age 18, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Scott County was issued at January 23 at 2:59PM CST

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC