RREAL receives $5,000 grant for solar electric array2 min ago

The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance announced a $5,000 grant received from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to support "Community Solar for Community Action," RREAL's new program aimed at fighting energy poverty in low-income communities through shared solar assets.

