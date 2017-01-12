Police calls from the Jan. 7, 2017 ed...

Police calls from the Jan. 7, 2017 edition

Saturday Jan 7

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 3. This is not a comprehensive list of all incidents to which the department responded. Dec. 29: Police arrested a 23-year-old Jordan woman at County Road 21 and Arcadia Avenue for fourth-degree driving while impaired .

