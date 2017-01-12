More
Rounds five and six at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN, are always considered the most crucial of the season as the AMSOIL Championship Snocross tour wraps up the holidays and begins a grueling stretch of races while criss-crossing the country. It's important to leave Minnesota near the front of the championship and with momentum going into the heart of the schedule.
