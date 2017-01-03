Man police fatally shot in Mankato ho...

Man police fatally shot in Mankato hotel was Twin Cities teacher

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Star Tribune

The man fatally shot by a police officer in a Mankato hotel over the weekend has been identified by his family as a 33-year-old biology teacher from the Twin Cities. Chase A. Tuseth, a graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato, was shot Saturday about 4 a.m. in the Country Inn and Suites off Hwy.

