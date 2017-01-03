Jimmy John's Snocross Team Serves Up Four Podiums At Canterbury Park

Adam Renheim made his way back to the Pro Open podium and Aki Pihlaja raced to three straight Pro Lite podiums, including a win on Sunday, as the Jimmy John's team completed their best weekend of the season at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN. Canterbury is always an important weekend as the season nears the halfway point and begins a series of back-to-back races across several states.

