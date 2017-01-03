Jimmy John's Snocross Team Serves Up Four Podiums At Canterbury Park
Adam Renheim made his way back to the Pro Open podium and Aki Pihlaja raced to three straight Pro Lite podiums, including a win on Sunday, as the Jimmy John's team completed their best weekend of the season at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN. Canterbury is always an important weekend as the season nears the halfway point and begins a series of back-to-back races across several states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SnoWest.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec '16
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil...
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC