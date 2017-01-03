Jimmy John's Snocross Team Serves Up ...

Jimmy John's Snocross Team Serves Up Four Podiums At Canterbury Park

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: SnoWest

Adam Renheim made his way back to the Pro Open podium and Aki Pihlaja raced to three straight Pro Lite podiums, including a win on Sunday, as the Jimmy John's team completed their best weekend of the season at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN. Canterbury is always an important weekend as the season nears the halfway point and begins a series of back-to-back races across several states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SnoWest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC