Imagine! Continues Growth with New KBA Rapida 164
January 31, 2017 - With a laser-focus on its clients and the markets it serves, Imagine! Print Solutions , North America's foremost independent commercial and packaging printing company, has installed its tenth KBA press - a seven-color, 61 Rapida 164 full UV press at its Shakopee, Minn., facility in late 2016. The press became fully operational in early 2017.
