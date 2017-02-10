Imagine! Continues Growth with New KB...

Imagine! Continues Growth with New KBA Rapida 164

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Printing Impressions

January 31, 2017 - With a laser-focus on its clients and the markets it serves, Imagine! Print Solutions , North America's foremost independent commercial and packaging printing company, has installed its tenth KBA press - a seven-color, 61 Rapida 164 full UV press at its Shakopee, Minn., facility in late 2016. The press became fully operational in early 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec '16 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC