Family questions use of deadly force ...

Family questions use of deadly force after MN school teacher fatally shot by police7 hours ago

Chase Tuseth, a 33-year-old biology teacher from Eden Prairie, was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at the Country Inn Suites on Highway 22 about 4 a.m. Sat., Dec. 31. MANKATO-Shakopee Public Schools identified teacher Chase Anthony Tuseth as the man fatally shot by a police officer during a struggle at a Mankato hotel ... (more)

