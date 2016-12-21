St. Francis receives Bob Killeen Award
St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee received the 2016 Bob Killeen Award at the Dakota Scott Workforce Development Board annual legislative and awards event held Friday at Mystic Lake Hotel Casino. The award recognizes companies for their quality practices.
