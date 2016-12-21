St. Francis receives Bob Killeen Award

St. Francis receives Bob Killeen Award

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Shakopee Valley News

St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee received the 2016 Bob Killeen Award at the Dakota Scott Workforce Development Board annual legislative and awards event held Friday at Mystic Lake Hotel Casino. The award recognizes companies for their quality practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakopee Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec 7 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,656 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC