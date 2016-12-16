An Australian racehorse trainer has come under scrutiny after his horse, Party Till Dawn, tested positive for methamphetamine, the Australian Broadcasting Company reports. Trainer Ben Currie hasn't been accused of intentionally drugging his horse, but the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission will question him next week as to why Party Till Dawn tested positive for methamphetamine following a June race at which the 5-year-old mare placed second.

