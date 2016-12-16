'Party Till Dawn'

'Party Till Dawn'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Washington Post

An Australian racehorse trainer has come under scrutiny after his horse, Party Till Dawn, tested positive for methamphetamine, the Australian Broadcasting Company reports. Trainer Ben Currie hasn't been accused of intentionally drugging his horse, but the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission will question him next week as to why Party Till Dawn tested positive for methamphetamine following a June race at which the 5-year-old mare placed second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage Dec 7 kbasa1618 5
I Love Kickboxing - Savage Oct '16 bscheiber 1
ILoveKickboxing Oct '16 KaylaStotz 1
Review- I love Kickboxing Savage Oct '16 J_COUL 3
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC