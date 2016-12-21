New London man killed in broadside crash
A 53-year-old man from New London, Minn., was killed Monday afternoon in a broadside crash involving two vehicles in Scott County, the State Patrol said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was heading south on Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec 7
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil...
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC