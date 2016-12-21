MN: Hourly Bus Service Between Eden P...

MN: Hourly Bus Service Between Eden Prairie, Shakopee Starts Monday

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Mass Transit

SouthWest Transit is offering a new route with northbound and southbound hourly service from Eden Prairie to Shakopee, Monday through Friday, starting Monday. Route 638 is a connecting route from SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie to downtown Shakopee and the Marschall Road Transit Station.

Shakopee, MN

