MN: Hourly Bus Service Between Eden Prairie, Shakopee Starts Monday
SouthWest Transit is offering a new route with northbound and southbound hourly service from Eden Prairie to Shakopee, Monday through Friday, starting Monday. Route 638 is a connecting route from SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie to downtown Shakopee and the Marschall Road Transit Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage
|Dec 7
|kbasa1618
|5
|I Love Kickboxing - Savage
|Oct '16
|bscheiber
|1
|ILoveKickboxing
|Oct '16
|KaylaStotz
|1
|Review- I love Kickboxing Savage
|Oct '16
|J_COUL
|3
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil...
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC