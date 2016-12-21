Amazon looks to hire 1,000 more workers in Shakopee
The Amazon Shakopee fulfillment center in July, where members of Shakopee Robotics, the Shakopee Senior High School's Robotoic Team,displayed their personally designed robots. It's only been in operation since August, but the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee is already looking to ramp up its workforce as the online giant's growth continues to outpace the overall retail industry.
