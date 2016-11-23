Mdewakanton Sioux Indians Of MN Sue DOI For Tribal Acknowledgement, Land
MINNEAPOLIS - The Mdewakanton Sioux Indians of Minnesota has announced it has filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Interior , seeking acknowledgment as a tribe and land promised by the DOI. On Wednesday, tribal members of the Prairie Island Indian Community, representing MSIM, filed an Administrative Procedures Act lawsuit against the DOI in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
